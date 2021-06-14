Forced Labor Victims Appeal Court Dismissal of Damages Suit

Photo : YONHAP News

Victims of Japan's wartime forced labor have appealed a recent court decision that dismissed their lawsuit seeking compensation.A civic association dedicated to achieving justice for forced labor victims held a press conference Monday and submitted a petition of appeal.According to the group, 75 of the 85 plaintiffs have taken part in the appeal while the other ten will submit their petitions separately.The group criticized judge Kim Yang-ho at the Seoul Central District Court who presided over the case and called for his impeachment. It also asked President Moon Jae-in to seek a breakthrough in the wartime labor issue during his remaining time in office.Last week, the Seoul court dismissed the damages suit filed by 85 victims and family members against 16 Japanese firms, saying they do not have the litigation rights and cited the 1965 South Korea-Japan treaty on colonial issues.