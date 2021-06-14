Vice Minister Denies S. Korea's Participation in G7 Communique Criticizing China

Photo : YONHAP News

Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has denied South Korea took part in a joint communique issued by the Group of Seven (G7) that directly criticized human rights abuses in China.On a local radio program on Monday, Choi said China was not discussed in the three sessions that included this year's guest nations to the G7 - South Korea, Australia, India and South Africa. The sessions addressed issues related to global health care, climate change and open society.The statement comes amid concerns that Seoul may find itself in a tight spot, after the G7 sided with Washington in the escalating Sino-U.S. row.Emphasizing that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is the foundation for the nation's diplomacy and security policies, Choi also stressed that China is the country's closest neighbor and biggest trade partner.The G7's Open Societies Statement, which included the four guest nations, called for strong action against authoritarianism, economic coercion, manipulation of information, cyber attacks and human rights abuses. It did not specify China.A South Korean government official told reporters following the summit that no particular nation was targeted in drawing up the statement.