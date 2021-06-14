Gov't to Adopt Model Cases, Maximize In-Class Learning in Fall Semester

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to adopt model social distancing cases from schools around the country while maximizing face-to-face learning for students starting in the fall semester.Speaking to reporters on Monday, a senior Education Ministry official said consultations with schools have begun on adopting more flexible classroom operations while maintaining density levels.This comes as the ministry is set to announce a road map later this month to have all students resume in-class learning starting in the fall semester. Larger schools with higher classroom densities have asked to have two-thirds of their students attend, rather than the entire student body.On Monday, in-class learning was expanded to include two-thirds of middle school students in the capital region while vocational high schools around the country fully resumed face-to-face learning.Officials didn't expect quarantine problems, as lunch will be served in separated time slots and partitions have been installed in the cafeteria.