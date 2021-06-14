Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gov't to Adopt Model Cases, Maximize In-Class Learning in Fall Semester

Write: 2021-06-14 15:07:38Update: 2021-06-14 15:20:09

Gov't to Adopt Model Cases, Maximize In-Class Learning in Fall Semester

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to adopt model social distancing cases from schools around the country while maximizing face-to-face learning for students starting in the fall semester.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, a senior Education Ministry official said consultations with schools have begun on adopting more flexible classroom operations while maintaining density levels.

This comes as the ministry is set to announce a road map later this month to have all students resume in-class learning starting in the fall semester. Larger schools with higher classroom densities have asked to have two-thirds of their students attend, rather than the entire student body.

On Monday, in-class learning was expanded to include two-thirds of middle school students in the capital region while vocational high schools around the country fully resumed face-to-face learning.

Officials didn't expect quarantine problems, as lunch will be served in separated time slots and partitions have been installed in the cafeteria.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >