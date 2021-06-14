PPP Chief Visits Daejeon Cemetery, Gwangju in First Official Outing

Photo : YONHAP News

The new head of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) Lee Jun-seok visited the Daejeon National Cemetery and the southwestern city of Gwangju on Monday as his first destinations as party leader.During the visits, he sympathized with the bereaved families of the sailors lost in the Cheonan naval ship sinking and towards the painful history of Gwangju, referring to the 1980 democratic uprising and bloody crackdown that followed. He pledged that Gwangju citizens will not be heartbroken again.The 36-year-old conservative party chief promised that matters such as regional development, jobs and the future generation of the Jeolla provinces will be discussed in the near future.He meanwhile positively assessed a proposal from ruling Democratic Party(DP) chairman Song Young-gil on forming a bipartisan consultation body that includes the government.Earlier Monday, Song had called for Lee's cooperation in swiftly launching the communication line that he hoped would help establish constructive party relations that center on policy and future vision, following the election of PPP's new leadership.