Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's benchmark stock index has once again hit an all-time high.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose two-point-81 points, or zero-point-09 percent, on Monday to close at three-thousand-252-point-13.The previous all-time high was set last Monday, when it ended at three-thousand-252-point-12.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining six-point-28 points, or zero-point-63 percent, to close at 997-point-41.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-116-point-seven won.