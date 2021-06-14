DP to Take Steps to Form Planning Team on Presidential Election

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) will soon begin taking steps to set up a planning team for next year's presidential election.Speaking to reporters after the party's Supreme Council meeting on Monday, DP spokesperson Koh Yong-jin said the council decided to discuss how to compose and operate the team in its Wednesday meeting.Once the task force is launched, discussions will then begin on a timetable and the method of holding the primary. As some presidential hopefuls want a delay in the primary schedule, attention is drawn to who will head the planning team.Following the election of 36-year-old Lee Jun-seok as the main opposition party leader, there are growing calls within the DP for an unconventional leader to take the helm.Koh said the party is listening to various opinions regarding the selection of the task force chair and is open to all options.