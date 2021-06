Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has denied that it had canceled an agreed upon meeting with South Korea on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in the UK.Earlier in the day, a South Korean Foreign Ministry official said Tokyo had pulled out of a pull-aside meeting between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, citing Seoul’s upcoming annual military exercises near its easternmost islets of Dokdo in the East Sea.Asked on the matter in a media briefing, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Monday said he is well aware of the comment and regretted what he called a “unilateral claim” on Seoul’s part. He said the Japanese government immediately protested it.Kato added - to his understanding - the bilateral meeting was not held due to Suga’s schedule at the G7 summit in Cornwall.