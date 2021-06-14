SIPRI: N. Korea Presumed to Have up to 50 Nuclear Warheads

Photo : YONHAP News

A Swedish think tank has projected that North Korea is in possession of some 40 to 50 nuclear warheads, up by 10 from last year.The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute(SIPRI) published the assessment in its Yearbook report issued on Monday.While noting that the North did not conduct any tests of nuclear weapons or long-range ballistic missile delivery systems last year, the institute warned the regime continues to enhance its military nuclear program as a central element of its national security strategy.The SIPRI also reported on the global inventories of nuclear weapons as of January, in which a total of nine countries - North Korea, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, Russia, France, the UK and the US - were presumed to have 13-thousand-80 nuclear warheads in total.Although the world’s stockpile of nuclear weapons fell by 320 from last year, it said, excluding retired warheads set to be dismantled, the figure in fact rose from nine-thousand-380 to nine-thousand-620 over the cited period.