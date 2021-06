Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has said that, if Pyongyang agrees, Seoul will actively push for cooperation on supplying North Korea with COVID-19 vaccines.Moon made the remark in a joint media conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday, following their summit meeting in Vienna.Moon said if South Korea is able to play a role as a global vaccine hub, North Korea will “of course” be among potential cooperation partners.The U.S. is also actively supporting humanitarian cooperation for the North, Moon added.Moon has been visiting Austria since Sunday, becoming the first top leader from South Korea to visit the country since they agreed to a formal diplomatic relationship in 1892.