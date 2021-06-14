S. Korea, Austria's Leaders Discuss Future Tech Cooperation in Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Top leaders of South Korea and Austria have discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation based on the consensus that their countries are optimal partners in responding to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.President Moon Jae-in and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen held a summit meeting at the Hofburg, Vienna, on Monday. They agreed to cooperate on synergizing Austria’s prowess in science and technology and South Korea’s commercialization and industrialization abilities.President Moon assessed that trade between the two countries has kept an upward trend despite the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped Seoul and Vienna will continue to work together to advance their reciprocal trade relationship.President Moon also explained his government’s efforts to bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula and sought Austria’s support as one of the leading countries in arms-reduction and nonproliferation. In response, President Van der Bellen reaffirmed his country’s unwavering backing.The two leaders also agreed to closely work together in realizing their carbon neutrality goals.President Moon has been on a three-day state visit to Austria since Sunday. It marks the first time a South Korean president visited the European country since the formation of their diplomatic ties in 1892.