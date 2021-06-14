S. Korea, Austria Agree to Elevate Bilateral Ties to 'Strategic Partnership'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Austria have agreed to elevate their ties to a "strategic partnership" during talks between President Moon Jae-in and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.The two made the agreement on Monday, noting that the two sides have constantly developed friendly and cooperative relations for 129 years based on mutual trust and common values.South Korea has become the second country after Switzerland with which Austria forged a strategic partnership. In 2022, the two sides will commemorate the 130th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.Moon and Kurz agreed to upgrade the relationship for "forward-looking partnerships" in various areas of politics, economy, science and technology, and culture and arts.The two also agreed to enhance cooperation in responding to climate change and in eco-friendly industries including electric cars.On the same day, South Korea and Austria signed a protocol on updating their pact to avoid double taxation with Moon and Kurz both present.