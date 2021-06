Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Monday that the United States has no immediate plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to North Korea but supports international efforts to assist the country in coping with the pandemic.A department spokesperson told Yonhap News that while the U.S. has no plans to provide vaccines to North Korea, it continues to support international efforts geared toward providing critical humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable North Koreans.The remarks come after South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Seoul will actively push for cooperation on supplying North Korea with vaccines if Pyongyang agrees.Moon made the remark in a joint media conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday, saying that the U.S. also actively supports humanitarian cooperation with the North.