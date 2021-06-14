NATO Leaders Express Full Support of Complete Denuclearization of N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and the 29 other members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) supported the goal of the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" denuclearization of North Korea.The leaders of the 30 NATO countries expressed "full support" of the goal in a joint communique after the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday.The leaders then urged North Korea to engage in "meaningful" dialogue with the U.S. toward complete denuclearization.The NATO leaders also called on North Korea to fully implement its international obligations to eliminate its nuclear, chemical and biological warfare capabilities and ballistic missiles.They urged the North to return to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and its Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency.The leaders also encouraged nations to fully implement UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.