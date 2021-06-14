Politics S. Korea, US Resume Combined Naval Exercise for Maritime Disasters

South Korea and the United States conducted a high-intensity combined naval exercise for search and rescue during maritime disasters for the first time in two years.



According to the South Korean Navy, the training took place near Jinhae Bay, South Gyeongsang Province, from last Wednesday until Tuesday.



The annual drill, which involves a number of missions including search and recovery during maritime disasters and removing debris from ports and waterways to guarantee safe sailing, was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In this year’s drill the allies engaged in explosion training both on land and at sea to remove maritime debris, and a search and rescue exercise using remotely operated underwater vehicles(ROV).



Additionally, divers from both sides were trained on the emergency recovery of a damaged vessel while in the water using the surface supplied diving system.