Teachers Convicted of Sex Crimes Banned from Homeroom Assignment for 10 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

Teachers who have been convicted of sexual violence will not be assigned as homeroom teachers for up to ten years.The Education Ministry on Tuesday reported the revised regulation, saying it and other amendments were approved in a Cabinet meeting earlier in the day.Under the revised rules, teachers who were dismissed for committing a sex crime, including those against minors, or engaging in prostitution will not be assigned as a homeroom teacher for ten years should they be hired at another school.Teachers who were demoted on related charges will be banned for nine years, while those who were suspended will be prohibited for seven years and those who had their salary cut or were reprimanded will face a ban of five years.The ministry said the measure seeks to protect students and prevent secondary damage.The Cabinet also passed revisions that require school principals to immediately separate victims of school violence from perpetrators, with the exception of the when the victims oppose the measures and when it occurs outside the school term.