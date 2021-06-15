Menu Content

Gov't to Announce Revamped Social Distancing Rules on Sun.

Write: 2021-06-15 13:10:34Update: 2021-06-15 14:04:05

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is expected to announce a package of revamped social distancing guidelines this weekend that are set to take effect in July in line with accelerated COVID-19 vaccinations.

Son Young-rae, a senior Health Ministry official, said on Tuesday that the final plan will be announced on Sunday.

With current distancing levels set to run through July 4, the government had said it could enforce the eased guidelines as early as July 5, should more than 13 million people get their first vaccine shot and the daily virus increase remains under one-thousand.

According to a draft of the plan, the five-tier system will be reduced to four. However, the capital region is expected to remain under the new Level Two. 

Under this, restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife venues will be allowed to open for business until 12 a.m., rather than the current 10 p.m. Also, operation restrictions will be lifted for other multipurpose facilities.

A current ban on private gatherings of five or more people is expected to be expanded to nine or more people as well.
