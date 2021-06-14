DP to Push for Vote on Expanding Alternative Holiday Designation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has decided to push for a vote on a revision to a bill that expands alternative holiday designation to include all public holidays during the June extraordinary session.At a party meeting on Tuesday, DP floor leader Yun Ho-jung said the alternative system is the call of the times, as the country has the second longest labor hours among OECD member nations.Yun added that the extra holidays are expected to have an economic effect of four-point-two trillion won and create 36-thousand jobs.Currently, the system, which designates a nearby weekday a holiday when such days fall on the weekend, only applies to the major holidays of Lunar New Year and Chuseok, as well as Children's Day.Should the revision pass, alternative holidays can be designated for Liberation Day, Foundation Day, Hangeul Day and Christmas Day in the second half of the year.According to a recent poll commissioned by the ruling party, 72-point-five percent of one-thousand-12 adults surveyed from last Friday to Saturday supported expanding the designation.