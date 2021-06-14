S. Korea, Austria Agree to Elevate Bilateral Ties to Strategic Partnership

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in is set to wrap up his state visit to Austria and depart for the final stop on his European tour in Spain. As the first South Korean president to make a state visit to Austria since the two sides established diplomatic ties in the late 1800s, Moon agreed to elevate bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership."Choi You Sun reports.Report: President Moon Jae-in, who is finishing up a state visit to Austria, agreed on Monday with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to elevate the countries’ bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership."Moon and Kurz assessed that since forging diplomatic ties in 1894, the two countries have continuously developed friendly relations based on mutual trust and shared values.Moon said Seoul and Vienna will strengthen cooperation on the economy, science and technology, and the 5G network. Additionally, they will expand people-to-people exchanges and jointly address climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.Taking note of Austria's contributions to world peace, Moon asked that Vienna continue supporting denuclearization talks with North Korea. Kurtz said his country opposes nuclear arms, before thanking Moon for his denuclearization efforts.At a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen earlier in the day, the two leaders agreed that their countries are "optimal" partners in the fourth industrial era.They agreed to continue collaboration for synergy between Austria's advanced science and technology, including hydrogen-powered vehicles, and South Korea's world-class capabilities in commercialization and industrialization.Moon also pledged to proactively seek cooperation with North Korea to provide the country COVID-19 vaccines, upon consent from Pyongyang, highlighting Seoul's push to become a global vaccine production hub.After wrapping up his state visit to Austria, Moon is expected to depart for a three-day state visit to Spain, the final stop in his three-nation European tour.In Madrid, Moon will attend dinner hosted by King Felipe the Sixth and meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to discuss overcoming COVID-19 and expanding bilateral cooperation.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.