Tokyo Denies Report It is Coordinating Pres. Moon's Visit to Japan with Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has dismissed a report that Seoul and Tokyo were coordinating a potential visit by President Moon Jae-in to Japan during the Tokyo Olympic Games.Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Tuesday denied the report issued by Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun earlier in the day.The newspaper reported that South Korea proposed Moon’s visit during the Summer Games and that Tokyo was leaning toward accepting the plan. It added that Seoul was aiming for the first summit between Moon and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to coincide with the attendance.Meanwhile, Kato reiterated Japan’s claims over the easternmost islets of Dokdo just a day after stating them in a press conference.On matters concerning Takeshima, which is what Japan calls the islets, Kato said Tokyo will handle such issues in a level-headed manner with the determination to rigorously protect its territories, territorial waters and airspace.His comments came after being asked to comment on South Korea conducting an annual military exercise around the Dokdo islets.