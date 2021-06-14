Prime Minister Proposes Cooperation with N. Korea to Overcome Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has proposed kickstarting exchanges and cooperation with North Korea to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic as well as launch virtual reunions for separated families.Kim made the proposals on Tuesday during a ceremony marking the 21st anniversary of the first ever inter-Korean summit held on June 15, 2000 between then-South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-il. The ceremony was held at the Kim Dae-jung Library at the Yonsei University in Seoul.Kim said he is aiming to jumpstart dialogue and cooperation with the North in accordance with the teachings of late President Kim Dae-jung.He then “sincerely” called on high-ranking officials in the North, including its top leader, to come out for “talks and reconciliation” so the clock of peace on the Korean Peninsula could move forward again.The prime minister also stressed that conditions are ripe for restarting the Korean Peninsula peace process, citing that the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to continue dialogue with the North based on existing agreements.Kim stressed the need to ruminate upon the spirit of the June 15 South-North Joint Declaration which cites dialogue and cooperation as the only paths to realize prosperity on the peninsula.