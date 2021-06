Photo : YONHAP News

During a three-month crackdown, South Korean police detained two-thousand-626 drug offenders, leading to the arrest of 614 of the total.The National Police Agency said Tuesday that, by age group, those in their 20s accounted for the largest portion of those detained at 36-point-one percent, followed by 30s and 40s at 24-point-5 and 16-point-6 percent, respectively.For types of narcotics, psychotropic drugs such as methamphetamines, synthetic cannabis and ecstasy took up most of the cases at 68 percent.The lion's share of offenders engaged in taking the drugs at more than 74 percent, while those implicated in selling took up 20-point-five percent.Police said the distribution and sale of drugs on the dark web using cryptocurrency are on the rise, fueled by non-contact trading during the pandemic.