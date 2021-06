Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in South Korea topped 13 million as of 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.According to the nation’s vaccination task force, that’s 25-point-three percent of the population and comes just 109 days after the nation first launched its vaccination program.With Tuesday’s figure, the government hit its goal of administering first jabs for 13 million in the first half of the year two weeks early. Health authorities have said the nation will likely inoculate as many as 14 million by the end of this month.The government is aiming to have at least 36 million people receive at least one COVID-19 shot by September to achieve herd immunity in November.