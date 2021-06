Photo : KBS News

Unionized delivery workers from across the country gathered near the National Assembly in Seoul for a massive rally on Tuesday.The demonstration came as officials of the government, logistics companies and unions began a two-day meeting on ways to prevent delivery workers from dying due to exhaustion.The discussions are set to focus on when logistics firms will hire extra workers to sort parcels and ways for delivery workers to preserve their income.Participants of the rally called on the government to responsibly engage in the three-way talks to find a solution.Unionized delivery workers launched a strike last Wednesday to protest the delay in the implementation of a trilateral agreement with the government and logistics companies to hire extra workers to sort parcels.