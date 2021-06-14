Court Orders Tokyo to Reveal Assets in S. Korea to Compensate Sexual Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean court has ordered the Japanese government to disclose its assets in South Korea, in a follow-up to its earlier ruling that Tokyo compensate a group of South Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.The Seoul Central District Court made the latest order on Tuesday, reaffirming the court’s judgment that the case is not subject to the principle of sovereign immunity and that the Japanese government should compensate the victims.In January, the court ruled that the Japanese government should give 100 million won in compensation to each of the 12 victims who registered as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.The Japanese government has not responded to the court ruling, maintaining that the lawsuit should be dismissed based on the principle of sovereign immunity, under which the state is immune from the jurisdiction of the court of a foreign country.The plaintiffs filed a petition with the court in April to have the Japanese government reveal its assets in South Korea so they can legally proceed with receiving their compensation.