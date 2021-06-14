S. Korea to Bid for UNSC Membership for 2024-2025 Term

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to bid for its third non-permanent membership on the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) for the 2024-25 period.A senior official at the Foreign Ministry told reporters on Tuesday that South Korea will mark the 30th anniversary of its joining the UN this year as an opportunity to open another 30 years of partnership with the world body and meet rising expectations from the international community.As part of such efforts, Seoul will make a bid to become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2024-2025 term, the official said.South Korea has twice served two-year terms as a non-permanent UNSC member, between 1996 and 1997 and between 2013 and 2014.The official said the government’s formal campaign will begin at the UN General Assembly in September, adding no other Asian country has yet to apply for a non-permanent membership for the same term.