Pres. Moon Discusses Cooperation with German Vaccine Developer CureVac

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the head of German COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac and discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between South Korea and the pharmaceutical firm.During the cyberconference with CureVac’s CEO Franz-Werner Hass, Moon referred to his summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Britain on Saturday, in which the two leaders agreed to synergize Germany’s vaccine development expertise with South Korea’s production capacity.Moon said South Korea is pushing to become a global vaccine production hub and plans to actively cooperate with Germany and other nations to overcome the global pandemic. In return, Hass expressed his support for Seoul’s vaccine hub drive.The South Korean presidential office said South Korea and the German company will continue discussions on related cooperation.CureVac is seeking to become the third global developer of messenger RNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, following Pfizer and Moderna and is currently finalizing a late-phase clinical trial of its vaccine candidate.