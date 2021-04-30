President Moon Begins State Visit to Spain

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in kicked off his state visit to Spain, the last leg of his three-nation tour in Europe, by attending an official welcome ceremony hosted by King Felipe the Sixth.President Moon arrived in Madrid on Tuesday after wrapping up a three-day state visit to Austria and headed to the royal palace to meet with the Spanish head of state.During their first meeting since the king’s visit to South Korea in October 2019, Moon noted the active people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries, as well as expanding economic cooperation.King Felipe thanked the South Korean leader for the earlier assistance in coping with COVID-19 and expected Moon’s scheduled attendance at an annual Spanish business leaders’ forum will send a “positive message” in challenging times amid the pandemic.Later in the day, Moon visited City Hall in Madrid, where Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida awarded him a golden key emphasizing the importance of expanding exchanges between the two nations. The president then attended a welcome dinner hosted by the king.On Wednesday, Moon will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and discuss cooperation on COVID-19, customs and the economy among other areas.He will then visit the Senate of Spain before attending the business forum in Barcelona.