Kim Jong-un Presides over Party Plenary Session on Policy Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly convened a party plenary session to decide on Pyongyang’s policy steps amid the current global political situation.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Wednesday that the third plenary session of the Workers’ Party's Central Committee was held the previous day, presided over by Kim.During the meeting, Kim said various difficulties “currently lying ahead of his country” caused some “bias” in implementing national plans and policy tasks and mentioned food shortages, COVID-19 and anti-socialist practices, among other challenges.He noted the worsening food situation in the country due in part to last year’s typhoon damage and called for countermeasures while instructing the maintenance of a “perfect anti-epidemic state.”In addition to the issues regarding the economy and people’s livelihoods, the party plenary meeting will discuss and decide on issues to “powerfully and correctly” push forward crucial state work under the prevailing situation, the KCNA said, adding the meeting will continue.Speculation is rising that Pyongyang may announce its official response to Washington’s recent completion of a North Korea policy review focused on diplomatic engagement.