US Assistant Secretary Nominee Pledges to Prioritize N. Korean Threat

Write: 2021-06-16 08:12:59Update: 2021-06-16 11:08:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee for U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs said North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats and the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula will be among his top policy priorities. 

Daniel Kritenbrink made the remark in his confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. 

He referred to U.S. President Joe Biden’s statement that the U.S. remains committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and will work with allies to address that through diplomacy and deterrence. 

Kritenbrink said if he is confirmed, he will work to ensure that the North and others abide by UN Security Council resolutions while also supporting a calibrated and practical diplomatic approach that prioritizes U.S. security and that of its allies and deployed military forces.

Kritenbrink also said he would try to find ways to further strengthen sanctions on the North.
