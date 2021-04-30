Menu Content

Additional Shipment of Pfizer Vaccines Delivered to S. Korea

Write: 2021-06-16 08:21:31Update: 2021-06-16 11:07:43

Photo : YONHAP News

A shipment of 650-thousand doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, enough to inoculate 325-thousand people, arrived in South Korea on Wednesday. 

According to the state vaccine task force, the batch, which is part of some 66 million doses that South Korea purchased directly from the U.S. pharmaceutical company, landed at Incheon International Airport at 3:38 a.m.

The latest round of vaccines brings the total amount that Pfizer has shipped so far to five-point-seven million doses. South Korea is scheduled to receive seven million doses in the first half of the year. 

Pfizer vaccines are being administered to the general public aged 75 and up, as well as those under 30 who are excluded from the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its link to rare blood clots, including soldiers and essential workers. 

The country with a 52 million population has so far secured vaccines for nearly 100 million people.
