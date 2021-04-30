Gov't to Announce Vaccination Plan for Q3 on Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to announce its plan for COVID-19 vaccinations for the third quarter this week.According to government officials on Wednesday, the vaccine task force will announce in a regular media briefing on Thursday who will be eligible to receive shots in the July to September period, as well as how many people will be vaccinated and which vaccines they will receive.Earlier, the government had said it aims to complete the first round of vaccinations for 36 million people, or 70 percent of the population, by September to achieve herd immunity by November. On Tuesday, the country met its goal of administering these first shots to 13 million, or 25 percent of the population, in the first half of the year two weeks early.Those aged 18 to 59 who were set aside in priority groups in the first two quarters will be among the recipients in the third quarter with those in their 50s and teachers likely to receive shots earlier than others.However, those aged 60 to 74 who have not received their first shots yet are expected to be the first in line in July.