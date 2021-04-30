Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Delivery Workers, Management Reportedly Nearing Agreement

Write: 2021-06-16 09:24:13Update: 2021-06-16 11:49:38

Delivery Workers, Management Reportedly Nearing Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union for delivery workers nationwide and logistics companies are reportedly nearing an agreement over the implementation of overwork prevention measures. 

According to the government on Tuesday, unionized delivery workers and their employers attended a trilateral meeting at the National Assembly arranged by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and discussed the ministry’s plans of arbitration. 

An official who attended the meeting said labor and management have substantially narrowed differences although some contentious issues remain to be addressed. Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. 

The ministry reportedly proposed that delivery workers be exempt from sorting from next year. 

The meeting was convened as thousands of delivery workers held a rally near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, calling on the government to responsibly engage in the talks to find solutions. 

Under an agreement reached in January, major logistics firms promised to provide additional workers to sort parcels following the death of 16 delivery workers last year due to exhaustion. However, negotiations have stalled on details, including when the firms will hire extra workers and how to help delivery workers preserve their income.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >