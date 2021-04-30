Delivery Workers, Management Reportedly Nearing Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union for delivery workers nationwide and logistics companies are reportedly nearing an agreement over the implementation of overwork prevention measures.According to the government on Tuesday, unionized delivery workers and their employers attended a trilateral meeting at the National Assembly arranged by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and discussed the ministry’s plans of arbitration.An official who attended the meeting said labor and management have substantially narrowed differences although some contentious issues remain to be addressed. Another meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.The ministry reportedly proposed that delivery workers be exempt from sorting from next year.The meeting was convened as thousands of delivery workers held a rally near the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, calling on the government to responsibly engage in the talks to find solutions.Under an agreement reached in January, major logistics firms promised to provide additional workers to sort parcels following the death of 16 delivery workers last year due to exhaustion. However, negotiations have stalled on details, including when the firms will hire extra workers and how to help delivery workers preserve their income.