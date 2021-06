Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean men’s Olympic football team defeated Ghana 2-1 in its last tune-up before the final roster for the Tokyo Summer Games is announced.During the match at Jeju World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, Jeong Woo-yeong and Lee Dong-jun scored one each for Team Korea while Joselpho Barnes netted for the African side. South Korea also beat Ghana 3-1 in their first matchup three days earlier.It was the last match for Team Korea before head coach Kim Hak-bum finalizes his 18-man roster for the Olympic Games. The team will play one last match at home in July before leaving for Japan on July 17.The Korea Football Association said earlier on Tuesday that the roster will be released on June 30, though the schedule is subject to change.