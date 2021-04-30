S. Korea to Bid for UNSC Non-permanent Membership for 3rd Run

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to make a bid for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC), which if successful, would be its third run.Announcing the move, a Foreign Ministry official on Tuesday explained the bid for the 2024-2025 term comes as the nation marks the 30th anniversary of its UN membership this year.The official said South Korea has over the past three decades matured as a responsible and leading democratic state and hopes to open the next three decades by meeting the expectations of the international community.South Korea had previously served as a non-permanent member of the 15-member UNSC from 1996 to 1997 and again from 2013 to 2014.Currently the only known applicant from Asia, South Korea must first be named the candidate representing the continent, then be elected by the UN General Assembly in June 2023 by securing a two-thirds vote.The official said Seoul plans to launch its official campaign in September. The UNSC is made up of five permanent members and ten non-permanent members, serving two-year terms.