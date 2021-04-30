Politics China, Russia Pledge Cooperation on Korean Peninsula ahead of US-Russia Summit

Beijing and Moscow have agreed to reinforce communication and cooperation on issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula ahead of a summit between the leaders of Russia and the United States.



According to China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Liu Xiaoming, the special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, met with Russian Ambassador to Beijing Andrei Denisov the previous day to exchange views on peninsula issues.



Liu and Denisov reportedly highly evaluated their advanced bilateral relations and cooperation regarding the region and agreed to maintain close communication.



This follows Liu's recent phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov last Monday, indicating that Beijing and Moscow plan to make concerted efforts on resolving the North Korean nuclear issue.



Liu, who was appointed in April, has been engaging in active diplomacy with Moscow as the Joe Biden administration highlights strengthened alliances amid efforts to keep China in check.



Biden will be attending his first summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Geneva.