Lawmaker Given Suspended Sentence on Election Law Violation

Photo : YONHAP News

A Jeonju court has ordered a suspended prison term for independent lawmaker Lee Sang-jik, who was indicted for violating the country's election laws.The Jeonju District Court on Wednesday sentenced Lee to a year and four months in prison, suspended for two years. If his punishment is upheld in appeals or he is given a stricter sentence than a one million won fine, Lee will lose his parliamentary seat.Lee is accused of sending texts to ruling Democratic Party(DP) members holding voting rights ahead of last year's general elections, causing them to vote multiple times in the party primary. He is also suspected of providing gifts to voters as a board member of a public agency.The court, however, acquitted Lee on charges of disseminating false information about the primary on a web broadcast last year.Lee, formerly affiliated with the DP, is the first representative of the 21st National Assembly to receive a prison sentence for election law violations.Lee, who is the founder of cash-strapped budget carrier Eastar Jet, is standing trial in a separate case on charges of embezzlement and breach of trust.