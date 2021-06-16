DP Chief Pledges to Accelerate Extra Budget for COVID-19 Relief Programs

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil has pledged to accelerate drawing up a second extra budget to finance more COVID-19 relief programs.In his first parliamentary address as DP chief on Wednesday, Song called for turning this month's extraordinary session into a time dedicated for the people and their livelihoods, noting the recent leadership changes in the country's two main political parties.Highlighting the need to speed up the post-pandemic recovery, Song said his party will prioritize support for small businesses, universal relief payments and giving money back to credit card users when preparing the budget.It is the first time that the ruling party mentioned the cashback program. The DP is reportedly reviewing the possibility of giving back a percentage of the quarterly increase in credit card payments in the third quarter from the second quarter.