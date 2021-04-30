Menu Content

Revision Requiring Constant Supervision of High-Risk Demo Sites Passes Committee

Write: 2021-06-16 14:37:48Update: 2021-06-16 14:47:24

Revision Requiring Constant Supervision of High-Risk Demo Sites Passes Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

An amendment to the building management act that would require constant supervision of high-risk demolition sites and a mandatory report of the start of construction passed a subcommittee of the parliamentary land committee Tuesday.

This comes as the construction supervisor was absent at the time of a building collapse before a scheduled demolition in the southwestern city of Gwangju last week, which killed nine people and injured eight others.

While supervisors have not been required to be stationed at all times during most demolition projects, the revision, after passing parliament, will classify demolition work by risk level, and require around-the-clock supervision accordingly.

As for buildings that have been approved by a municipal government for demolition, those involved will have to report the groundbreaking for authorities to confirm details of the demolition and supervision contracts.

The amendment still needs to pass the parliamentary land committee, the legislation committee and a plenary session, then get approval from the president, before it can be enforced.
