Politics Relaunch of Gov't Consultative Body Gains Traction as PM, PPP Chief Meet

A consultative body meant to act as a communication channel among the government and the heads of the country's top two political parties may soon see the light of day.



Following his first meeting with new People Power Party(PPP) leader Lee Jun-seok on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum indicated progress on reviving the permanent body that had been stalled since first launching in November 2018.



Kim told reporters he noted to Lee that, as there can be gaps in policy pledges made by presidential candidates ahead of next year's presidential race and actual policymaking, he would explain such matters to the heads of the rival parties. Lee is said to have responded by saying it would be good to narrow differences through the consultative body.



President Moon Jae-in had expressed hope for resuming the talks when he met with the heads of major political parties last month, prior to Lee's election.



The PPP leader, meanwhile, reiterated his view that there can be no politicization of the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The prime minister thanked Lee, who received his first vaccine shot the previous day, for emphasizing that there is no partisan divide when it comes to a national task such as vaccinations.



Lee also positively assessed ruling Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil's parliamentary speech earlier in the day, in which he pledged to increase the housing supply and give more support to young people, adding he hoped to reach agreement on such livelihood issues.