Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Air Force Legal Affairs Bureau Raided in Sexual Assault Investigation

Write: 2021-06-16 15:27:59Update: 2021-06-16 16:02:31

Air Force Legal Affairs Bureau Raided in Sexual Assault Investigation

Photo : YONHAP News

Military prosecutors have raided a division at Air Force headquarters that oversaw the initial investigation into a sexual assault case brought forward by an Air Force noncommissioned officer(NCO) who later committed suicide.

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that it was executing a search warrant at the Air Force legal affairs department to investigate the initial handling of the case that was reported back in March and the alleged leak of the victim's personal information by the public defender.

The public defender also belongs to this bureau and is accused of failing to properly defend the client and holding no face-to-face meetings with the NCO. 

The master sergeant who died in May was under the 20th Fighter Wing and later transferred to another unit after reporting the assault.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >