Japan Hints at Rejecting Korean Court Order to Disclose Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has hinted that it will not comply with a South Korean court order to disclose its assets in Korea for the compensation of wartime sexual slavery victims.In a Wednesday briefing, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the ruling in January issued by the Seoul Central District Court goes against international law and bilateral agreements and called it "very regrettable and unacceptable."Kato said Japan will continue to demand measures from Seoul to take responsibility as a state and correct its violation of international law.In the ruling early this year, the court had ordered the Japanese government to pay 100 million won each to the 12 plaintiffs.After no response from the country, which cites the principle of sovereign immunity, the plaintiffs filed a petition with the same court in April to have the Japanese government disclose its assets in South Korea so they can proceed with claiming the compensation.