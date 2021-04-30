Kyodo: Sung Kim to Visit S. Korea from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are reportedly coordinating to hold three-way talks in South Korea this month to discuss policy on North Korea.In a dispatch from Washington on Wednesday, Kyodo News reported U.S. special representative for North Korea policy Sung Kim will visit South Korea for five days from Saturday.Kyodo said arrangements are being made to hold a meeting among Kim, and his South Korean and Japanese counterparts Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi during the American diplomat’s visit.Noting Pyongyang has yet to respond to offers to talk from the Joe Biden administration, the Japanese media outlet said the prospective meeting will discuss related issues.Kyodo added there is speculation Kim will also attempt to contact North Korea via the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjeom.