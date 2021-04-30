Moon Calls for S. Korea-Spain Cooperation on Low Carbon, Digital, 3rd Markets

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has stressed the need for further collaboration between South Korea and Spain on low carbon economy, digital economy and third-market entries.President Moon made the emphasis while attending the South Korea-Spain green and digital business forum in Madrid on Wednesday, as part of his three-day state visit to the European country. Senior officials and business leaders from both countries were in attendance, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.In his keynote speech, Moon said the two countries will leap higher if they share experiences and know-how on the areas they hold strength and offered the three areas as possibilities for further cooperation.Outlining the two countries’ plans to pursue low carbon and digital economies, the South Korean leader stressed the potential for bilateral cooperation.Moon added the global digital and green infrastructure markets are expected to post fast growth, citing fiscal spending by governments is estimated at over 13 trillion U.S. dollars. He said Seoul and Madrid need to work together to seize opportunities in those overseas markets.Calling Spain a bridgehead to Europe, Africa and Latin America and South Korea a bridgehead to Asia, Moon hoped the two countries would work together to jump into the markets of 5G, electric vehicles and new renewable energy, contributing to the global economy's recovery.