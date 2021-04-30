FT: UK in Talks with Samsung, LG, 4 Others to Build EV Battery Factories

Photo : YONHAP News

The British government is in discussions with six global companies, including Samsung and LG, to build “gigafactories” to produce electric vehicle batteries in its territory.The Financial Times(FT) reported on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources briefed on the talks, that the companies are engaged with the British government and regional governments in the U.K. regarding possible sites for the assembly plants and financial support.The other four companies are automakers Ford and Nissan and British start-ups Britishvolt and InoBat Auto, according to the FT, which did not identify which affiliates of Samsung and LG were involved. Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution produce EV vehicles.The newspaper said both Samsung and LG are in early stage talks with the U.K. government about investments and will only likely advance if they have deals with major automakers.The U.K. government is reportedly making active effort to secure a footing for the mass production of EV batteries in order to meet its aggressive goals of going carbon neutral. The U.K. announced earlier that it will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and hybrids by 2035.