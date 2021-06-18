Menu Content

Domestic

S. Korea to Unveil Vaccination Plans for Q3

Write: 2021-06-17 08:28:13Update: 2021-06-17 10:20:30

S. Korea to Unveil Vaccination Plans for Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is set to unveil its COVID-19 vaccination plans for the third quarter. 

According to the vaccination task force, the government will announce detailed plans for the July to September period in a press briefing on Thursday afternoon. 

Health authorities will start vaccinating people aged 18 to 59 in the third quarter as they are set to wrap up inoculating senior citizens aged over 60 in the first half. 

About eight-point-six million people in their 50s will begin to receive their first shot next month. 

According to Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong, the vaccination of people aged under 40 will begin in August. 

Health authorities will vaccinate teachers and care workers aged under 30 during the summer vacation to prepare for in-person classes for the fall semester.
