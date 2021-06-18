International S. Korea Considers Travel Bubble with Spain

South Korea is considering setting up a quarantine-free travel bubble with Spain.



Culture Minister Hwang Hee made the remarks to reporters on Wednesday as he accompanied President Moon Jae-in on his state visit to Spain.



A travel bubble is an agreement between countries, especially with low COVID-19 cases, to open their borders to each other, exempting travelers from mandatory self-quarantine.



The minister, however, cautioned that more discussions are needed between the quarantine authorities of the two nations.



Hwang expressed hope that group tours between the two nations will resume from July, noting that demand for tours to South Korea is significantly high in Spain amid growing popularity of K-pop group BTS in the country.