President Moon Attends Business Forum in Spain

Write: 2021-06-17 09:35:25Update: 2021-06-17 10:46:02

President Moon Jae-in proposed on Wednesday that South Korea and Spain spearhead preparations and rehabilitation for the post-coronavirus era. 

The president made the proposal at a major annual economic forum in Barcelona. 

Moon said that countries actively cooperating will be global leaders and countries advanced in the digital and green economies will lead the global economy, proposing that South Korea and Spain become front-runners. 

The president said that Spain is advanced in eco-friendly energy, while South Korea has prowess in the digital and green sectors such as semiconductors, ICT, future cars, batteries and the hydrogen economy. 

He said he is sure the two sides can lead the post-coronavirus era together if they share experience and know-how related to the fields where they are strong.

Moon attended the business forum at the invitation of King Felipe the Sixth.
