Foreign Ministry: Planning Under Way for US Special Envoy's Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The new U.S. special representative for North Korea, Sung Kim, is expected to visit Seoul later this week for talks with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts.An official at Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that coordination is under way to arrange Kim's five-day visit to South Korea.Kim is expected to arrive on Saturday for his first overseas trip after his appointment last month. U.S. President Joe Biden announced Kim's assignment after summit talks with President Moon Jae-in on May 21.The official said that the purpose of the visit is aimed at swiftly carrying out the agreement reached between Moon and Biden. They added that during Kim's stay, Japan's nuclear envoy Takehiro Funakoshi is also scheduled to visit Seoul.South Korea is reportedly arranging a bilateral meeting with Japan as well as a trilateral meeting with the United States and Japan.The official said that Kim is not expected to visit the border village of Panmunjeom during the trip.