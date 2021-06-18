Menu Content

PPP Floor Leader Criticizes Moon Admin., DP for Failed Policies

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) criticized the Moon Jae-in administration and the ruling party for failed real estate and employment policies, calling the administration "condescending, old-fashioned and privileged."

In a parliamentary address on Thursday, PPP floor leader Kim Gi-hyeon said that is the public's view, adding that the nation can't expect such a group to take care of the people's livelihoods and defend fairness.

Kim said it was the government's so-called "income-led growth policy," not the COVID-19 pandemic, that triggered the economic slowdown.

He said housing prices soared by a record rate during the Moon administration, while annual job expansion is only 22 percent that of the previous Park Geun-hye administration.

The floor leader urged the government to apologize for failing to secure a sufficient COVID-19 vaccine supply so that they could be administered early.

He also called for abolishment of the government's "nuclear phase-out" policy, as it is pushing to continue exporting nuclear plant construction despite the decommissioning initiative at home.
