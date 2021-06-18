Defense Minister: Democracy Must be Swiftly Restored in Myanmar

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Suh Wook has stressed the need for the swift recovery of stability, peace and democracy in Myanmar.The Defense Ministry said Suh issued the stance during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus which was held virtually on Wednesday. The meeting saw the attendance of the defense chiefs of the ten ASEAN member countries, South Korea, the U.S., China and Japan.Suh said the situation in Myanmar must be addressed in a way that respects universal values, including human rights and freedom. He said violence targeting civilians cannot be justified under any circumstance.The minister also called for the international community’s support toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing permanent peace in the region.Meanwhile, Suh virtually held a bilateral meeting with his Laos counterpart Chansamone Chanyalath and signed a memorandum of understanding on boosting cooperation in defense.